The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 29,201 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,201 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of The Mosaic worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Mosaic by 32.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 69.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Cleveland Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

