BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 14,833 Shares of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aphria were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aphria by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aphria by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 579,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

