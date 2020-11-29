BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 180 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Markel by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,414,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Markel by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 15,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,119.25.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,004.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $995.89 and its 200-day moving average is $982.71. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

