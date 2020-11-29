Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,086.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

