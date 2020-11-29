Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,159,325 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,613,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,159,325 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after purchasing an additional 188,323 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 531,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

NYSE MRO opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

