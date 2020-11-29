Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 203,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $188.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $188.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

