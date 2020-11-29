Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.29% of OptiNose worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 289.4% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OptiNose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.78. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. Research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $45,653.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,883.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $46,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,283.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $18,300 and have sold 58,237 shares worth $258,778. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

