193,680 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 193,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,499.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

CIBR opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

