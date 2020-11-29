Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,951 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Cree worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cree by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cree by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cree by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,079 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Cree alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CREE. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CREE opened at $92.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.