Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.05 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Argus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $125.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.