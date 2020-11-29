Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 7,882 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $109,940,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 381,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $333.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.69 and a 200 day moving average of $296.05. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

