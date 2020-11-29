Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 266.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.