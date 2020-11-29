Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,175 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after buying an additional 5,154,863 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,235,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,071,000 after buying an additional 2,817,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

