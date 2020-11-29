Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 151,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,811,000 after acquiring an additional 254,647 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.