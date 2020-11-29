Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 176,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 146,822 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $96.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03.

