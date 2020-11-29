Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 185,425 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after purchasing an additional 357,374 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

NYSE:TEL opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Insiders have sold a total of 173,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,230,552 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

