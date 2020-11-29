Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,192 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.78% of TriMas worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TriMas by 6,207.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.92. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

