Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 327.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,549 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.34% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 232,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. BidaskClub lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

