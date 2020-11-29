Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.46 Million Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.51% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $65.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

