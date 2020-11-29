Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.42 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,678 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,788,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

NYSE AIV opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.80. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 131.20%.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

