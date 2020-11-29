Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 288.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,090,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,112,000 after buying an additional 300,229 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,440,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,981,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $137.75 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,153 shares of company stock worth $10,942,236. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

