Christopher H. Trainor Sells 4,993 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 49.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 76.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

