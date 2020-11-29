Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 53,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 389,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 38.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

NYSE GPC opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $107.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

