Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 672 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $151.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.