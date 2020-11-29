TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Abiomed by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Abiomed by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $271.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.29 and a 200-day moving average of $267.14. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.42. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $319.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.40.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

