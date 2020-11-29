Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 4th Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.2% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $426,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,191.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,001.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

