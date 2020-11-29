Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $1,005,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,191.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,001.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

