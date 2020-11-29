SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 16,473 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,454,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 289,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,416,000 after acquiring an additional 184,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares during the period. Water Oak Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 198,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 114,470 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 219,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 98,879 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $43.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.