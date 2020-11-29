SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 264.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,761 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in WestRock by 880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,309,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in WestRock by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,533,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,491 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $44.06 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

