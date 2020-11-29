Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,191.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3,001.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

