SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 10,312 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FB Financial worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.31. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $857,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

