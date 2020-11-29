SG Americas Securities LLC Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after buying an additional 998,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after buying an additional 245,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 76,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $107,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,681,349 shares of company stock worth $555,477,448. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6,668.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

