SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

GNRC stock opened at $221.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $234.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.51 and its 200 day moving average is $164.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,776,054. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

