Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 190 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,001.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

