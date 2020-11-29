SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 48,717 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,717 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 19,924,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $430,760,000 after buying an additional 191,328 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,680,000 after buying an additional 327,665 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,317,000 after buying an additional 3,652,788 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,354,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 165,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 533,911 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of WU opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

