Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 34,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,067,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,416,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,191.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,001.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

