Shelton Capital Management Has $110.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,191.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3,001.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

