Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,127.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 84,249 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $271,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,191.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3,001.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

