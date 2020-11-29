Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 767,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,335,000 after buying an additional 358,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,549,000 after buying an additional 114,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 450,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,345,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

