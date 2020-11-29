Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 219 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $1,708,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 127.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,560.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 101,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 97,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

