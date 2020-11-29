Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,149 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,005 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

