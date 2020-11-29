Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,978,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,916,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $23,802,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 43.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,683,000 after buying an additional 629,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,627,000 after buying an additional 625,566 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

HFC opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.75.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

