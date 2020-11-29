Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 393 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after buying an additional 295,719 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,984,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 69,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 166,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,782,000 after buying an additional 123,257 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

