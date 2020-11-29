Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 8,180.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AU opened at $21.41 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

