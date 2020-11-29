Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.57 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

