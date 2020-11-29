Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Discovery by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

