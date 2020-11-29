LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in NovoCure by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,559 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NovoCure by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NVCR stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.61 and a beta of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $2,418,896.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,202.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,491,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

