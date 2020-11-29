4,406 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $180,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $4,282,113.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,907 shares of company stock worth $8,303,048. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

