Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Knowles were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Knowles by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,771,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of KN stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

