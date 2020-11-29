Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 508 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 31.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of LW stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

